Cambridge Audio Yoyo (L) is a Chromecast-enabled audio system for your home

British audio manufacturer Cambridge Audio has revealed the Yoyo (L), the latest and largest model within the Yoyo range of wireless speakers. Whereas the Yoyo (S) and (M) are purely Bluetooth wireless speakers, this new (L) model adds some extra connections that enable it to double up as a home theatre solution and boost the sound from your TV.

It's packed with speaker drivers too, with a full range driver and subwoofer in each of the front, left and right sides and each driver has its own dedicated high-performance amplifier.

Cambridge Audio says this combination and the way they've been laid out allows sound to not only be fired out towards you, the listener, but wide and around the room too. Sound is further enhanced thanks to MaxxAudio, which aids the DSP in providing "clearer highs, enhanced bass and increased volume."

Cambridge Audio says the Yoyo (L) can "faithfully reproduce a music performance or movie soundtrack throughout the entire room...even the subtlest nuances can be clearly heard and enjoyed."

Connections-wise, the Yoyo (L) is pretty well equipped. It has digital optical and auxiliary inputs, along with an HDMI ARC so you can connect it to your TV using a single cable and then use your TV remote to control volume.

For wireless streaming, the Yoyo (L) has Chromecast built-in, meaning you can cast music via any of the supported apps, and the speaker will then stream the files from the internet itself. It leaves your phone free to act as a controller so you don't only save on battery power, but you can use to send messages and take calls without interrupting the music playing.

It also has Bluetooth and Spotify connect, completing a comprehensive list of connection options.

Cambridge Audio has designed the Yoyo (L) so that it not only sounds good, but it looks good too. Like the other Yoyo speakers in the range, the (L) is covered in a fabric designed by British weavers Marton Mills, which is NanoSphere coated to protect against dust and water spillages.

The Cambridge Audio Yoyo (L) will be available from January for £350.