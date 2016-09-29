Cambridge Audio reveals Yoyo range of Bluetooth speakers

British audio brand Cambridge Audio has taken the wraps off three Bluetooth speakers as part of a new Yoyo range. The speakers comprise the Yoyo S, Yoyo M and Yoyo L. Cambridge Audio says the Yoyo range has been produced to make Bluetooth speakers look and sound better.

The look of the speakers has been designed in collaboration with British weaving company Marton Mills, which has created “sound-transparent” fabrics to wrap the speakers in.

All three speakers have been fitted with high-performance, low-distortion amplifiers with Cambridge Audio’s own digital signal processing (DSP). The company says all models “faithfully reproduce your music, neither adding nothing to nor losing any of the original performance.”

So, with technical info taken care of, on to the speakers themselves. Starting with the smallest of the bunch, the Yoyo S, which features two full range drivers, a subwoofer and a passive bass radiator. It’s been designed as a portable Bluetooth speaker and for where space is at a premium. It’s available in dark grey, light grey, blue and green fabric finishes and can be connected to via Bluetooth with NFC and an auxiliary input. A USB output can charge mobile devices on the go. The Yoyo S is available for £150.

The Yoyo M is a pair of stereo Bluetooth speakers as opposed to a single unit, with each of the two speakers having its own full range driver and subwoofer. The Yoyo M also has an auxiliary input and USB out for charging, a 14 hour battery life and is available for £300 in dark grey, light grey and blue.

Finally, the Yoyo L is the largest of the three models and is marketed as an all-in-one audio system. A full range driver and subwoofer can be found in the front, left and right sides and each driver has its own amplifier. Cambridgr Audio says the Yoyo L “delivers impressive sound throughout the listening room, with the side-mounted drivers giving wider dispersion”.

It’s available for £350 in dark or light grey and adds Google Cast, Spotify Connect and digital optical connections on top of Bluetooth and auxiliary.