Cambridge Audio SE1 earphones give you Beryllium drivers for under £100, profits go to charity

Cambridge Audio is soon to unleash earphones with Beryllium drivers for under £100. That sort of technology often costs north of £150.

What's more, all profits from sales of the Cambridge Audio SE1 headphones will be given to a youth music charity.

We don't have exact details or price yet, considering it is early days, but we do have specs for the earphones and we managed to photograph a pair at a recent Christmas in July event. Sadly, we didn't get to listen to anything with them, but will do when they are commercially available for a proper test.

The SE1 pair come with an 8mm Beryllium driver for each ear. They have a frequency response of 19Hz to 20kHZ and an impedence of 22ohms.

The 3.5mm jack plug is gold plated, while the cable is 1.2 metres and very nicely made - we doubt it will tangle much. The housing for each earpiece is made of aircraft grade aluminium.

There are seven different ear tips on offer, including three sizes of Comply foam tips and there is an in-line universal remote.

They are extremely light in the hand - 8.7g we are told.

We're still waiting for the actual release date, but they will be available in around a month.