Music sounds better with... sound engineer Aden Gregory

Aden Gregory has been a professional sound engineer for many years, working on plenty of projects in the process, including Later... with Jools Holland for the BBC since 1992. He's therefore heard a lot of music of dramatically varying styles over the years and is therefore a great subject for our "Music sounds better with..." series that we've been running in association with Cambridge Audio.
We have had an eclectic mix of interviewees over the series, including Blur's Alex James, drum and bass duo Sigma and 4Music presenter Miquita Oliver, and with Gregory's answers on top of the others we've heard, the collection would make for a spectacular mixtape (or the digital equivalent).
So, without further ado, what tracks float Aden Gregory's boat? There's no doubt that we'll be checking one or two of them out ourselves too...
Who are you?
"Aden Gregory."
What do you do?
"Sound engineer."
What are your top five tracks right now?
"Courtney Barnett, Avant Gardener.
"Warpaint, Disco/Very.
"Neneh Cherry, Out of the Black.
"John Grant, GMF.
"Eddie Cochran, Eddie’s Blues."
What’s your favourite British band and why?
"Gentle Giant - they took most musical forms as far as you can go. They also used to play all instruments, around sixty, live! And they were also the most ugly, out of fashion band possible."
What track makes you think of the summer?
"Wizzard, See My Baby Jive."
What track makes you think of the winter?
"Lindisfarne, Winter Song."
What’s your favourite gadget you are hoping to buy soon?
"A new hi-fi amp."
When you listen to music on the go, in a hotel room or the like, do you listen to music on a pair of speakers or are you a headphones kind of person?
"Headphones, I don’t want to listen to other people's music, so they should not have to listen to mine."
If you could have lunch with one band or singer (dead or alive) who would it be and why?
"Frank Zappa. A perfectionist, who hated any constraint on music. He took on the American congress over music censorship.
"And after working with his eldest son Dweezil I find him totally fascinating."
Since 1968 Cambridge Audio has been driven by a simple belief; that music should always sound amazing. Its original British-designed products are enjoyed the world over by people like you who share a love of music.
The company has an envied reputation for innovation and every one of its engineers is fanatical in their pursuit of delivering an authentic and enjoyable experience. When you listen to a Cambridge Audio product you don’t just hear the difference, you feel it. It wants everyone to experience that pleasure.
The Cambridge Audio team are all music lovers, plain and simple and want to share that love. Because great things happen when people who love music design hi-fi!
Frank Zappa image (cc) by Heinrich Klaffs