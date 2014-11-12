  Balanced Mode Radiator speaker tech explained: What is it and does it make a difference?

There are several different types of speaker technology used in modern day systems and set-ups, some having been adopted for many years. However, Balanced Mode Radiator technology (BMR) is a fairly new driver tech that British speaker manufacturer Cambridge Audio has been using in its speakers for a while and it offers a number of key benefits for certain listening situations.

The manufacturer has been using BMR drivers in its Aero range of speakers, for example, and has spoken with Pocket-lint about the technology in order to explain it more clearly and the advantages it has over conventional rival tech.

Hopefully, this guide will therefore give you a better idea of what Balanced Mode Radiator is capable of - something to consider when choosing your next set of speakers.

Balanced Mode Radiator is a driver technology that rather than split the treble and mid-ranges, as in conventional speakers, provides both - thereby offering a full-range sound from the one driver. It is also capable of providing a touch of bass too.

It is effectively a hybrid of other driver types, combining the properties of the more usual pistonic speaker driver and flat panel speakers. BMR drivers are constructed in such a way that they can move in and out, like a pistonic driver, and vibrate like flat panel tech.

Apart from giving a more rounded, fuller sound from the one tweeter - which Cambridge Audio adopts with its cone drivers in the larger speakers featuring the tech - a speaker that features Balanced Mode Radiator technology has a wider range of dispersion.

Conventional speakers have a fairly narrow dispersion - the arc of audio that comes from the speaker's front - but a speaker using BMR technology can have dispersion of up to almost a 180-degree arc.

This helps eliminate sweet spots - areas of a room where the sound is of a higher quality to other zones.

In addition, BMR tech has the same dispersion characteristics in both the horizontal and vertical plane, so you have much greater licence on where you can place your speakers and still get the best performance.

Cambridge Audio has been using BMR technology for more than a year now and has several featured products in its line-up. If you are looking for a larger home system, its Aero and Aeromax ranges feature BMR drivers, with the latter having the latest generation of the hardware for greater high frequency extension.

If you are looking for something a bit more compact, but has a similarly wide frequency response, its Minx Min 11 and 21 speakers also feature a version of the technology.

