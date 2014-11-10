Music sounds better with... Sigma

This week's "music sounds better with..." interview, in collaboration with Cambridge Audio, focuses on British drum and bass duo Sigma, who have seen their last two single releases top the UK charts.
Cameron Edwards and Joe Lenzie have only been signed to current label 3Beat Records for little over a year but have already had great success with Nobody to Love and Changing in that time - the latter featuring Paloma Faith.
We caught up with them to find out what music makes them tick, what they listen to regularly and how they prefer to do so. And yes, they did choose a couple of their own tracks. What of it? We're certainly listening to them ourselves.
You can follow them on Twitter at @sigmahq.
Who are you?
Sigma
What do you do?
We are a DJ/producer duo.
What are your top five tracks right now?
"Sigma, Changing (VIP Remix feat Stylo G).
"G-Eazy, I Mean It.
"Caribou, Can't Do Without You (Tale of Us & Mano le Tough Remix).
"Stylo G, Call Mi a Leader.
"Sigma, Lighters."
What's your favourite British band and why?
"Jamiroquai - amazing vocals, timeless music and a great hat!"
What track makes you think of the summer?
"Duke Dumont, I Got U."
What track makes you think of the winter?
"Frank Sinatra, New York, New York."
When you listen to music on the go, in a hotel room or the like, do you listen to music on a pair of speakers or are you a headphones kind of person?
"We listen to it on our noise cancelling headphones. They sound fantastic."
If you could have lunch with one band or singer (dead or alive) who would it be and why?
"Bob Marley. He is such an inspirational character and his music always involved a political message, much like ours."
