Music sounds better with... 4Music's Miquita Oliver

We've talked to plenty of celebrities and industry figureheads over the last few weeks for our "music sounds better with..." series of features, in collaboration with Cambridge Audio, but all of the interviewees have been men up to now. That's just the it's panned out, but it's refreshing to finally find out the musical tastes of a woman. And someone as endearing as 4Music's Miquita Oliver, to boot.
Oliver will be the host of 4Music's Video Honours Awards from midday on Saturday 22 November, which will hand out gongs to bands and artists voted for by the public, including Best Boy, Best Girl, Best Breakthrough and Best Video, and you still have a chance to make your voice know too. Just visit 4music.com/vote for instructions and the nominees.
Voting closes on 10 November and you can then watch the 4Music Video Honours 2014: The Results show on Freeview, Sky and Virgin Media or live streamed online at 4music.com/watchnow or via The Box Plus app.
For now though, let's find out more about Miquita Oliver's personal music taste...
Who are you?
"My name is Miquita Oliver."
What do you do?
"I’m a TV presenter and I’ve worked closely with 4Music for a long time now."
What are your top five tracks right now?
"I can’t stop listening to Somebody to Love by The 1975.
"Two On, Tinashe
"And I Drove You Crazy, Banks.
"I'm the One by Extreme.
"And Mary J Blige’s Family Affair is a classic track for me too."
What’s your favourite British band?
"The Slits were a great band, they formed around the same time as the Clash and other British Punk bands.
"They have a timeless quality and not only do they feel like family but they are family!"
What track makes you think of the summer?
"Soul to soul, keep on moving. It’s got a great summer-time vibe to it."
What track makes you think of the winter?
"Nature boy by Nat king Cole feels really wintery to me."
What’s your favourite gadget you are hoping to buy soon?
"I really want the Nutribullet. It’s this machine that extracts the goodness from the ingredients you put in so it’s super healthy."
When you listen to music on the go, in a hotel room or the like, do you listen to music on a pair of speakers or are you a headphones kind of person?
"Headphones. I’m not one to blast speakers just for myself. I’m happy to dance around in hotel rooms with headphones; it’s more personal that way."
If you could have lunch with one band or singer (dead or alive) who would it be and why?
"Barbra Streisand, she seems so strong and interesting. She’s a musical icon so I bet she’s got lots to talk about and dish the dirt on people."
Since 1968 Cambridge Audio has been driven by a simple belief; that music should always sound amazing. Its original British-designed products are enjoyed the world over by people like you who share a love of music.
The company has an envied reputation for innovation and every one of its engineers is fanatical in their pursuit of delivering an authentic and enjoyable experience. When you listen to a Cambridge Audio product you don’t just hear the difference, you feel it. It wants everyone to experience that pleasure.
The Cambridge Audio team are all music lovers, plain and simple and want to share that love. Because great things happen when people who love music design hi-fi!