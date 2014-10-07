  Music sounds better with... Cambridge Audio's James Johnson-Flint and Dominic Baker

For the second part of our "music sounds better with..." series of interview features, we turn to the team we've partnered with for the run; Cambridge Audio.
After finding out what Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford listens to on his audio devices, we focus on two of the team members at the British audio and speaker manufacturer. The company prides itself on being a music product company devised by people who love music, so what makes them tick? What British bands are they most fond of and what tracks are currently top of their playlists?
So, starting with the chief executive of the company himself, James Johnson-Flint, these are their answers to our "music sounds better with..." questions.
Who are you?
"James Johnson-Flint."
What do you do?
"CEO, Cambridge Audio."
What are your top five tracks right now?
"Ellie Goulding, Burn.
"Robbie Williams, Candy (still ringing in my head after a concert).
"Zedd, Stay the night.
"Timeflies, All the way.
"Train, Hey, Soul Sister."
What's your favourite British band and why?
"Ellie Goulding (and band). I love her originality and what she’s pulled off in such a short time."
What track makes you think of the Summer?
"Right now, Calvin Harris’ Summer is top of mind."
What track makes you think of the winter?
"Some awful Christmas song... I play summer songs all year round."
When you listen to music on the go, in a hotel room or the like, do you listen to music on a pair of speakers or are you a headphones kind of person?
"On my Cambridge Audio G2. I’m a lucky beta tester."
If you could have lunch with one band or singer (dead or alive) who would it be and why?
"Michael Jackson. The world’s greatest entertainer. But sadly it’ll never happen, in this life, anyway."
Who are you?
"Dominic Baker."
What do you do?
"Make fun audio products to enjoy music with."
What are your top five tracks right now?
"I never have a ‘top tracks’ list. I love discovering new music and am a huge internet radio fan where I can jump from genre to genre depending on my mood – there’s so much music out there to discover that you should only ever listen to any track once!"
What's your favourite British band and why?
"Roger Waters era of Pink Floyd because of their unusually progressive and conceptual approach to music that made them unique."
What track makes you think of the Summer?
"Roam, B-52s"
What track makes you think of the winter?
"Let it go, Demi Lovato. I have an eight year-old daughter who loves anything ‘Frozen’ at the moment."
When you listen to music on the go, in a hotel room or the like, do you listen to music on a pair of speakers or are you a headphones kind of person?
"Both. If I’m on my own I’ll tend to use headphones, but if I’m with someone I’ll use a Bluetooth speaker."
If you could have lunch with one band or singer (dead or alive) who would it be and why?
"Frank Zappa – I believe it would be an extraordinary and memorable experience."
