  WIN: A Cambridge Audio Go Bluetooth speaker worth £120

Cambridge Audio has announced a new and improved Go Bluetooth speaker

Packed with music enriching technology, the new and improved Go from Cambridge Audio streams music via Bluetooth for up to 18 hours on a charge, so you should be able to get through a fair few albums or playlists when you are out and about and on the GO!.

The guys at Cambridge Audio have updated their popular Bluetooth speaker with aptX Bluetooth, Near Field Communication (NFC) for lighting fast pairing and USB phone charging to make this the ultimate wireless speaker whether you're home or away.

The Go speaker comes in black and white colour options, both of which feature two 2-inch woofers within the portable body and there are also two titanium tweeters on board to help provide you with "room filling sound".

You'll find the company's proprietary Digital Signal Processing technology to squeeze more detail out of digital music files and there is a rear Auxiliary Bass Radiator to pump out room filling bass.

Each Cambridge Audio Go speaker will remember up to eight devices so you won't need to faff around reconnecting your devices once you have done it once and for any devices that don't have Bluetooth connectivity, you can use the 3.5mm input for fast and easy playback.

