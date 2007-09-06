Jaguar XF gets optional extra Bowers and Wilkins sound system

British specialist hi-fi and home cinema loudspeaker manufacturer Bowers & Wilkins has worked with Jaguar designers "to redefine the way audio systems are created for vehicles".

Bowers & Wilkins audio specialists have worked in partnership with Jaguar's designers from the early concept stages of the new, eagerly-awaited Jaguar XF to create an audio system which is truly "designed in".

Extensive computer analysis and prototype testing over three years provided the ideal layout and locations for the XF's 14 specially-designed Bowers & Wilkins loudspeakers.

These speakers make use of the advanced Dolby Pro Logic II 7.1 system to deliver a surround sound experience from any stereo source. The system's four metal dome tweeters and high-powered rear-mounted subwoofer are complemented by nine individual Kevlar speakers.

Another Bowers & Wilkins' technology used in the new Jaguar XF is its metal-dome tweeter transducer, which extends treble response a full octave beyond traditional designs.

Bowers & Wilkins has created a "Gold Reference" version of each component in its secure facility in Sussex. All production models are then judged against this reference to ensure that each car's audio performance is the best it can be.

Andy Napthine of Bowers & Wilkins explained: "The audio environment in a vehicle is extremely dynamic and the audio system needs to constantly monitor the situation and adjust to get the best performance. The Bowers & Wilkins system adjusts the amplifier equalisation settings according to road speed".