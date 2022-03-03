(Pocket-lint) - The legendary speaker manufacturer Bowers and Wilkins is adding a new soundbar to its lineup, called the Panorama 3.

Unlike its sibling, the Formation Bar, the Panorama 3 is designed to be an all in one solution with no subwoofer or separate rear speakers.

The soundbar relies on an array of thirteen drivers and ten separate 40W amps to deliver a powerful 400W room-filling sound.

The drivers are arranged in a 3.1.2 configuration, including two upward-firing, angled speakers for Dolby Atmos.

The Panorama 3 is built with convenience and simplicity in mind, it's designed to be connected via HDMI eARC and used with your existing TV remote.

To achieve this, it has an IR learning function similar to that found on soundbars like the Sonos Arc.

The similarities don't end there either, the Panorama also features built-in Amazon Alexa support, though unfortunately, it doesn't sound like Google Assistant will be arriving anytime soon.

Bowers and Wilkins also has a focus on multi-room functionality and will allow the Panorama to integrate with the same system used to control its Zeppelin and Formation speakers.

The soundbar is just 65mm tall in order to maintain compatibility with a wide variety of TVs when it is sitting on a stand.

For those wanting to wall mount, the adapter is included in the box for no additional charge.

The 'bar is designed to match the width of 55-inch TVs but, of course, there's nothing to stop you from using it with a larger or smaller set.

Brand President of Bowers and Wilkins, Stephanie Willems, said "We are thrilled to launch the new Panorama 3, our first Dolby Atmos soundbar. It combines all the performance and pedigree of a Bowers & Wilkins product with the best in elegant design and effortless usability. I’m sure our fans will love its class-leading combination of room-filling sound and comprehensive features."

The Panorama 3 costs £899 / $999 / €999 and is available starting today from the Bowers and Wilkins website and select dealers.

Writing by Luke Baker.