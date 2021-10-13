(Pocket-lint) - Bowers & Wilkins has reinvented one of its much loved speakers and brought it back to market after a six year absence.

The new Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin looks similar to previous models, with an iconic oval shape, but features new stereo speaker drivers and streaming service support.

Also, while its predecessor was called "Zeppelin Wireless", this is actually the first with no auxilary audio inputs at all.

Instead, it supports both AirPlay 2 for iPhone and iPad users, and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth for Android device owners. Plus, it is Spotify Connect-enabled, so will stream Spotify tracks via the app, and is capable of up to 24-bit high-res music playback via other services, such as Deezer, Tidal and Qobuz (through the Bowers & Wilkins Music app).

There is Alexa support built in alongside far-field microphones, so you can use the voice assistant without needing a separate Echo device nearby.

Pocket-lint was also told that it will gain multiroom capabilities at a later date (in 2022). This will enable owners to connect it to the brand's Formation line-up of speakers.

Inside the cabinet are two 25mm double dome tweeters, two 90mm FST midrange drivers, and a single 150mm subwoofer. They handle high, mid and low frequencies respectively. The total power output is claimed to be 240W.

The new Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin is available in the US now, with a UK release from 14 October 2021.

Two colours are available - midnight grey and pearl grey. Its price is £699 / $799 / €799.