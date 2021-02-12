(Pocket-lint) - Bowers & Wilkins has introduced a new app for its Formation range of connected speakers that makes it simple to stream from multiple services, such as Qobuz and Tidal.

The Bowers & Wilkins Formation Music App for Android and iOS initially sits alongside the existing Home App. It also offers support for TuneIn, Dash Radio (in selected markets), NTS Radio and SoundCloud. Qobuz support includes High-resolution audio streaming at up to 96kHz/24-bit.

The Music App aggregates content from the different services you are a member of, enabling you to access tracks, albums, playlists and radio stations from the one place - much like the Sonos control app. Curated Bowers & Wilkins playlists will also be offered.

While the Home App still exists at present, providing set-up functionality for the entire platform, it will be integrated into the Music App later this year.

Bowers & Wilkins Formation speakers represent the company's multiroom solution and also come with Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth aptX HD support. They are also compliant with Spotify Connect and certified to work with Alexa.

"I’m delighted to announce this significant extension in the scope and capability of our class-leading Formation technology. The new Music App is a statement of our intent to further develop and improve our Formation-enabled product portfolio and I’m certain it will help us continue to set the gold standard for wireless speaker sound quality going forwards," said the company's brand president, Geoff Edwards.

Writing by Rik Henderson.