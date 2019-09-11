Bowers & Wilkins has unveiled a new member of the Formation connected speaker family, the Formation Flex.

The speaker can be paired with another for stereo playback or others in the collection for a full 5.1 surround experience.

It can also work equally as well as a standalone wireless speaker, capable of playing high resolution (96/24-Bit) over a Wi-Fi connection.

The Flex sports decoupled double dome tweeter derived from the same technology found in the company's high-end 600 Series speakers. And, built-in dynamic EQ technology optimises the system in real time to lessen distortion, depending on the music you are playing.

It is capable of a total output of 100W.

The Formation series of audio products from Bowers & Wilkins is designed to offer a multiroom, connected home experience and the Flex fits into that setup well. It is easy to connect, through the existing user interface, and matches the other speakers in the range in style.

"The Formation Flex is... a product purposely built for superior acoustics but designed to fit into your home aesthetic and make a statement. And one of the key features is the full home scalability, the Flex lets the consumer expand through the entire home with additional Formation products that we introduced in the spring, said Bowers & Wilkins CEO, Greg Lee.

The Formation Flex will be available from late September, priced at £399.