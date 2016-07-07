How to make the B&W Zeppelin Wireless even more sexy, produce it in white

When the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless arrived at the tail end of last year it blew us away. It was (and still is) a glorious refresh of the speaker that defined the high-end iPod dock category and there are few rivals that can match its audio profile and sleek looks.

Now B&W has followed that release with a second version, this time in white, which we think looks even more stunning.

It has the exact same tech inside. There are five drive units and two Double Dome tweeters. Two midrange drivers feature Bowers & Wilkins' FST technology, which has been passed down from the company's 800 Series Diamond speaker line. There is also a 6.5-inch subwoofer built in.

Digital signal processing is on board and the speaker can wirelessly playback music sent through several different formats. Bluetooth (including aptX), Apple Airplay and Spotify Connect are all supported. There is also a dedicated Control App available for iOS, Mac and PC, in order to adjust the volume and playback functionality.

The all-white Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless will be available from August at the same price as the black model, £499. The black version is already available to buy.