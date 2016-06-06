Bowers & Wilkins goes gold with Burberry T7 Bluetooth speaker

Bowers & Wilkins has announced a partnership with Burberry to create the T7 Gold Edition compact Bluetooth speaker.

The Bowers & Wilkins T7 is already an established Bluetooth speaker that, it says, is its most portable design to date. That connectivity means streaming is possible from a connected phone, tablet or computer easily.

The Burberry involvement also means the company has created a leather travel case for the new speaker. This will be a limited edition release of only 200 and will be available at Burberry stores as well as at the Bowers & Wilkins website. The case is hand-finished in Italy and is detailed with a Burberry logo in a gold-finish metal.

Music also comes to the special edition speakers but it sounds like that not included as part of the deal. Four live EPs were recorded by Burberry Acoustic musicians George Cosby, Fenne Lily, Rosie Carney and Ten Tonnes. These EPs will be available to buy and download on Society of Sound, the B&W HD music streaming service.

The speaker can manage up to 18 hours of playback from full. It comes in two finishes of either black embossed bridle leather or tan suede.

The Bowers & Wilkins Burberry T7 Gold Edition will be available from September.

