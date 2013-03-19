Bowers & Wilkins introduces entry level iPhone 5 dock Z2, leaves out none of the audiophile spec

Bowers & Wilkins has announced a new speaker dock designed predominently for the iPhone 5 to sit just below the Zeppelin Air in its line-up. The Bowers & Wilkins Z2 is a far smaller device than the Zeppelin Air, looking similar to the Zeppelin Mini from a few years back.

However, unlike that now discontinued solution, the Z2 has a Lightning connector to dock an iPhone 5 (or current gen iPod touch or nano), and also features Apple's AirPlay technology so that you can stream lossless audio to it wirelessly - as with the flagship Zeppelin Air.

It utilises the latest class D amplifiers - one of the first of its kind to do so - and adopts Bowers & Wilkins' proprietary digital signal processing to ensure that audio remains clean and artefact free, regardless of volume levels.

There are two 3.5-inch drive units on board, and the company's Flowport system is adopted to keep bass levels meaty without muddying the output. Dimples around the rear port also reduce air turbulence to avoid adding extra audio foibles.

The power supply is also low noise which, the company explained to Pocket-lint, is often overlooked by companies with rival products.

On the top of the dock, the volume buttons are capacitive, so just need a gentle touch for operation. Plus, connectivity includes Ethernet and a 3.5mm auxiliary port to hook up an alternative cabled source.

The Bowers & Wilkins Z2 will be available in black from April - from stores such as John Lewis and Apple - and white from June. Both will be priced £329.99.