Bowers & Wilkins launches Wireless Music Systems range with A5 and A7 speakers

Top audio kit firm Bowers & Wilkins has created a new product category to sit with its high-end speakers, headphones and other solutions. The Wireless Music Systems range will be launched with the introduction of two new Apple AirPlay-enabled products.

The Bowers & Wilkins A5 and A7 Wireless Music Systems both fit with Apple's idea of ditching the dock connector entirely. Those worrying about the price of the Lightning adapter - needed to ensure the iPhone 5, 5th gen iPod touch and other new Apple devices are compatible with conventional docks - can opt for the quality wireless audio hook-up offered by the new speaker systems instead.

Coming with a 6-inch dedicated sub-woofer, the B&W A7 is the larger of the two systems, while the A5 is the more versatile and portable (of sorts). The A7 is probably best suited for a lounge, and the A5 the kitchen or bedroom. Both, however, are more than capable of filling reasonably sized rooms with more than enough volume.

They can each play music streamed wirelessly from an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or a computer sporting iTunes, and B&W supplies an easy set-up application for the devices.

The Bowers & Wilkins A7 will cost £699.99 on launch, the A5 £399.99. They will both be available from October, and sit comfortably alongside the company's docking solution, the Zeppelin Air, which also includes AirPlay.