Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Air app hits the App Store

Bowers & Wilkins, the UK based audio specialist, has announced a new iOS app - Zeppelin Air - designed to get iPhone music fans sharing their musical tastes.

The app, which takes its name from the Apple AirPlay enabled Bowers & Wilkins speaker, is obviously designed with B&W kit in mind but will work with any setup packing AirPlay.

It allows you to stream the tunes stored on your iDevice, along with the tunes of any of your pals who also download the app. You can create playlists for everyone who wants to chip in, so would be a great app for a party.

"There are many mobile apps that allow you to stream music, but the Zeppelin Air App is the first of its kind to enable users to share music and create collaborative playlists with friends, from mobile device to mobile device," reads the official release.

"For nearly five decades, Bowers & Wilkins have been committed to delivering the ultimate music listening experiences. This app takes that commitment to the next level by allowing music fans to share in the Bowers & Wilkins true sound experience with family and friends, in real-time, in a familiar setting."

The Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Air app is available now, and is free.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Air review