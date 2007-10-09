  Bose Computer MusicMonitor speakers launch in the UK

We previewed this when they got an early demo at an American Bose event, but Bose has now officially introduced the Computer MusicMonitor in the UK.

The MusicMonitor launches with the claim that Bose are debuting patented technology to offer a new level of audio quality from two very small powered speakers.

Developed for listening with laptop and desktop computers, the system incorporates several Bose innovations, including a new invention to deliver deep low notes - dual internal opposing passive radiators.

With this technology, Bose engineers used two small passive radiators per speaker rather than one larger one with the claims that by placing the passive radiators in an opposing fashion, the primary mechanical vibrations created by one are cancelled by the other.

This apparently preserves the desired audio quality, and keeps the speaker from moving across a surface when played.

High-performance neodymium transducers, proprietary digital signal processing, patented Bose switching amplifiers, and active electronic equalisation all go towards what Bose assure us is excellent sound.

All required cables are included and no additional software or soundcard is needed to play downloaded music, internet radio and other content.

There are two ways to operate power and volume, via the system’s remote control or by using the buttons discreetly positioned on the side of the right speaker.

The MusicMonitor will be available from October, for an announced recommended price of £279.