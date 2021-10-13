(Pocket-lint) - Bose is introducing a new portable Bluetooth speaker: The $149 SoundLink Flex.

Featuring a rugged, compact design complete with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance as well as a utility loop for attaching to a carabiner, the SoundLink Flex is 7.9 inches wide, 3.6 inches high, and 2.1 inches deep, and it weighs just over a pound. The speaker, which is deemed safe for pools, has a silicone back and steel grille that can resist corrosion. Bose said it even floats to the surface when dropped into water.

Other features include a 12-hour battery life and a custom transducer inside, which Bose said results in “bass that you can feel in your chest". It also offers what Bose has dubbed PositionIQ. Basically, with it, the speaker can detect whether it's hanging or on its back and can adjust its audio output to suit.

There’s also a built-in microphone for calls and talking to the voice assistant on your phone.

The SoundLink is available now in black, smoke white, and blue colours. It's meant to rival Bluetooth speaker competition from the likes of JBL and UE.