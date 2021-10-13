Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Speakers
  3. Speaker news
  4. Bose speaker news

Bose's latest Bluetooth speaker is the rugged SoundLink Flex for $150

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Bose Bose's latest Bluetooth speaker is the rugged SoundLink Flex for $150

- Now available in the US

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Bose is introducing a new portable Bluetooth speaker: The $149 SoundLink Flex.

Featuring a rugged, compact design complete with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance as well as a utility loop for attaching to a carabiner, the SoundLink Flex is 7.9 inches wide, 3.6 inches high, and 2.1 inches deep, and it weighs just over a pound. The speaker, which is deemed safe for pools, has a silicone back and steel grille that can resist corrosion. Bose said it even floats to the surface when dropped into water.

Other features include a 12-hour battery life and a custom transducer inside, which Bose said results in “bass that you can feel in your chest". It also offers what Bose has dubbed PositionIQ. Basically, with it, the speaker can detect whether it's hanging or on its back and can adjust its audio output to suit. 

There’s also a built-in microphone for calls and talking to the voice assistant on your phone.

The SoundLink is available now in black, smoke white, and blue colours. It's meant to rival Bluetooth speaker competition from the likes of JBL and UE.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 13 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Iconic Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin returns with Alexa, streaming support and so much more
Iconic Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin returns with Alexa, streaming support and so much more By Rik Henderson ·
How to put Sonos Roam into Bluetooth pairing mode and connect your phone
How to put Sonos Roam into Bluetooth pairing mode and connect your phone By Britta O'Boyle ·
Best Sonos speaker 2021: Sonos Roam, Move, One, Five, Beam and Arc compared
Best Sonos speaker 2021: Sonos Roam, Move, One, Five, Beam and Arc compared By Britta O'Boyle ·