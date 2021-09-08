Bose goes Dolby Atmos at last, with Smart Soundbar 900

(Pocket-lint) - Bose has announced its first soundbar to support Dolby Atmos.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is available to pre-order now and will ship from 23 September. It's priced $899.95 / £849.95 and comes in either black or white.

Bose is shy on detailing the actual driver units inside the bar, including how many channels it provides, but the images show it has upfiring speakers either end for the elevated soundscape provided by Dolby Atmos mixes.

The company claims that its proprietary spatial technologies elevate the surround effect, to place them in "discrete parts of a room". This includes height channels, centre, left, right and surround. But, for true surround sound, you can add optional rear speakers and a subwoofer.

Like the Sonos Arc, the Smart Sounbar 900 through a single HDMI port, with HDMI eARC support. There's also an optical audio input if you'd prefer to connect it that way, although Dolby Atmos playback would not be possible. The TV will also need to support Dolby Atmos.

Other features include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect are supported. It can also be used in a multi-room setup with other compatible Bose speakers.

Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants are built in.

