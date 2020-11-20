(Pocket-lint) - Since the sound emanating from your TV is borderline laughable, Amazon is doing the right thing this Black Friday and discounting the Bose Solo 5.

Currently, the soundbar is available for an eye-popping £124.99 / $149.95 through Amazon, reduced from £249.99 / $199.99.

Whether you're in the US or UK, this represents a really handy saving on an audio staple for your TV and living room. However, since this is a vaunted bit of equipment, it wouldn't be any surprise to see stock quickly run dry on this deal. Particularly in the US, where the saving is classed as a limited-time deal with an unspecified deadline.

And though it may be a little long in the tooth by now, it's still a soundbar that holds up against the rest of the competition at its price range. It's also a really good size to mount - 2.6 x 21.6 x 3.4-inches - featuring a singular optical audio input, coaxial audio input, and a 3.5mm aux port. That means you should only require a single lead into your TV to instantly receive better sound.

Naturally, there's Bluetooth support, too, which means you can hook up your music from your iOS or Android and use it as a regular speaker. Using the included universal remote will also allow you to tweak the audio settings to what's playing, which is really handy for those who routinely flick between sport, movies and music.

Writing by Conor Allison.