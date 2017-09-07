Bose SoundLink Micro waterproof Bluetooth speaker is tiny, tough and just shy of £100

Bose has announced an addition to its SoundLink wireless speaker range in the diminutive form of the SoundLink Micro.

The Bose SoundLink Micro is just 983mm x 983mm x 348mm and 290g. It can be attached to your bike, rucksack or be placed just about anywhere. And it has IPX7 waterproofing, which means it can withstand rain or even soapy, chlorinated or salt water.

The Bluetooth speaker has a custom transducer and miniature dual-passive radiators, with Bose claiming its sound performance is much more powerful than you'd expect from a tiny micro-system.

Battery life is claimed to last for up to six hours of playback on a single charge.

The SoundLink Micro can also double as a speakerphone or controller for Siri and Google Assistant, so you can use either or take a call while cycling, for example. There is a multi-purpose button to make calls, take them or access the voice assistants.

It can also sync with other SoundLink speakers to create right and left channels for stereo. Party mode connectivity can also play music across multiple Micros or other SoundLink speakers.

The Bose SoundLink Micro will be available from 21 September in black, midnight blue and bright orange. It is priced at £99.95 per speaker.