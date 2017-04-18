Bose SoundLink Color II returns with new colour options and water-resistance

Bose has announced some updates to its SoundLink Color wireless Bluetooth speaker. The new Color II model arrives with a more rugged and water-resistant body as well as a fresh selection of colour choices.

Inside, Bose has kept its very own dual-opposing passive radiator technology - which also features on the new Revolve and Revolve+ wireless speakers - which promise to use "every inch of their small enclosure" to deliver deep, powerful bass from a speaker that "defies its size".

The addition of an IPX4-rating means the SoundLink Color II can now defend itself against the occasional splash by the pool, drinks spillage or rain shower, while the new soft touch silicone body makes it more durable against knocks, bumps and drops. Bose has made the SoundLink Color II available in new colour finishes of Aquatic Blue, Coral Red, Soft Black and Polar White.

An integrated microphone makes it possible to make and receive phone calls through the SoundLink Color II, and it can even access voice-assistants such as Siri and Google Now. Bose says the built-in battery is good for up to eight hours of playback time and the companion Bose Connect app makes it possible to join the company's wireless speakers together to create a larger sound.

The Bose SoundLink Color II wireless speaker will be available from May for £129.95.