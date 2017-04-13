Bose SoundLink Revolve speakers pump sound out in 360 degrees

It's been a couple of years since we've heard about new SoundLink speakers from Bose, but now the company has announced two new wireless Bluetooth speakers; the Revolve and Revolve+. Bose boasts they're their "best Bluetooth speakers ever" and have been designed to give out full 360-degree sound.

To achieve the 360-degree sound, the SoundLink speakers have undergone a major design change. Instead of being square and rectangle-shaped, the new Revolve and Revolve+ are cylindrical, and made from a single piece of aluminium.

Because of the new shape, Bose says you're able to place the speakers anywhere in the room and you'll always get the same sound, there's no 'front' or 'back'. Inside the new cylindrical bodies are dual-opposing passive radiators connected to an ultra-efficient transducer, and this is positioned face down. The Revolve speakers also get a new patented acoustic deflector and a "pressure trap", which promises to eliminate any distortion.

Bose claims the sound the Revolve speakers are able to produce is "spacious, clear and remarkably loud".

They're portable too, and can be taken outside where they'll be able to shield themselves against the odd spill, rain shower or water splash thanks to an IPX4-rating. What's more, they're rugged enough to withstand knocks, drops and bumps. You can elevate the sound too by mounting the Revolve speakers on a tripod using the quarter-twenty thread on the bottom.

The standard Revolve speaker measures 152 x 82mm and weighs 0.66kg and has a battery that can keep the music playing for up to 12 hours. It's bigger brother, the Revolve+ measures 184 x 105mm, weighs 0.9kg, and can last longer with a 16 hour battery life. Both can instantly connect to compatible NFC devices, and can understand commands using Siri and Google Assistant thanks to built-in microphones.

The companion Bose Connect app can be used to connect two SoundLink speakers together, starting with the SoundLink Colour II to create a stereo pair, or the party mode lets you play the same song on both speakers for a multi-room style effect.

The Bose Revolve and Revolve+ Bluetooth speakers are available to pre-order now in Triple Black and Lux Grey for £199.95 and £279.95 respectively.