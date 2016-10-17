Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar leads trio of new audio systems into wireless era

Bose is banking on Wi-Fi for its three new home cinema options, with the SoundTouch 300 soundbar leading the way.

It has a small form factor, less than a metre long and just 57mm high, yet packs in a lot of speaker tech. There is the company's proprietary PhaseGuide system to send left and right channels to sound like they are coming from dedicated sources rather than a central bar.

The SoundTouch 300 also has Bose's QuietPort technology for deep, throaty bass, so if you don't fancy pairing it with a separate subwoofer, you'll still get decent bass response from a reasonably slim, small form factor.

The biggest new feature is wireless support however, with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity on board. You can therefore stream any compatible source straight to the bar. It can also connect wirelessly to other Bose devices, such as the Acoustimass 300 wireless bass module (subwoofer), or the Virtually Invisible 300 wireless surround speakers to serve as your rear channels.

Its HDMI features 4K-passthrough, so is compatible with with future and present TV technologies.

Bose also announced two new home cinema systems, the Lifestyle 650 and 600.

The Lifestyle 650 offers a 5.1 speaker setup with "the smallest satellite speakers in Bose history." The Lifestyle 600 has a similar arrangement but with slightly larger satellites.

All systems are available now, including the soundbar, with the SoundTouch 300 priced at £599.95. The Lifestyle 650 retails for £3,399 and the 600 is £2,599.

Separate surround speakers to match the soundbar start at £249.95 and the optional bass module is £599.95.