Always wanted a Bose speaker? Now you can get your kids to build one

Bose is looking to demystify the world of audio with BoseBuild, a build-it-yourself category of products that will let kids discover what goes into a speaker and figure out how it all works.

The BoseBuild kit is all about exploration, providing all the parts you need to find out how speakers work and what goes into them. The first product is the BoseBuild Speaker Cube, which Bose says is easy to build, with a smartphone companion app to guide you through the process.

You don't all end up with the same speaker, however, as you'll be able to customise it with coloured LED lights and "silhouette covers".

The end result is a Bose Bluetooth speaker, built for fun and giving kids a chance to learn something about the world around them, rather than just breaking it out of a box. It's designed to be durable too and compatible with any number of Bluetooth phones or tablets.

The BoseBuild is the latest in a run of products looking to encourage and engage kids in technical topics by making them fun:

Kano offers a simple computer-building kit based around the Raspberry Pi, letting you build and code your own PC, complete with keyboard and mouse.

Google Project Bloks is an initiative based around a toy kit which can be built and coded to get it to do different things. This is an open-source platform, designed to encourage others to make interactive educational toys.

Apple Swift Playgrounds app is designed to introduce children and beginners to coding on the iPad, helping them learn the open-source Swift programming language and make it creative and fun. It will launch alongside iOS 10 later in 2016.

BoseBuild will cost $149 and is aimed at ages 8 and up. It looks pretty fun though, so we're sure there will be plenty of big kids who want one too.