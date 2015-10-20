Bose aims at Sonos with SoundTouch 10 speaker, adds Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to next-gen multi-room speakers

Bose has announced a new update to its SoundTouch speaker range and others that will offer multi-room listening and more. It has also unveiled a new, entry-level SoundTouch 10 speaker.

The new generation system allows for streaming via single speakers or multiple devices. That means the same music across different rooms or different content for each speaker.

There is now Bluetooth for one-to-one pairing, meaning playback of any content from any music service provider, today or in the future. This also means instant pairing out of the box so the speakers are able to link to friends devices via Bluetooth. Up to eight Bluetooth devices can be remembered and, technically up to 250 on Wi-Fi - limited by router only.

Wi-Fi, 802.11n dual-band 5GHz, allows for longer distance streaming to other SoundTouch products around the home. Bose SoundTouch 10, 20, 30 plus Bose soundbars and home theatre systems now have this Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth.

Play Everywhere is the Bose offering to stream to more speakers. Users can send a different source to each speaker or the same on all. The app allows for play on all speakers, individual selections and for overall or specific volume controls.

The SoundTouch app has Deezer and Spotify built in. This is the first, Bose says, to offer Spotify integration in a system's own app as well as native Spotify app. That means users can switch between the two apps for Spotify playback, both of which have built in speaker selection options.

There are also pre-sets down the left, be it artist, album, playlist or radio station. This means instant playback with a single button press. These six buttons are also physically on the SoundTouch products and the remotes. This means there's no need to use the phone to get instant access to music.

The SoundTouch 10 is the most affordable speaker in the range at £170. The SoundTouch 20 and 30 are £350 and £500 respectively. The Bose soundbar and home cinema systems start at £1,000.