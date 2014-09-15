  Bose SoundLink adds Color Bluetooth speaker and on-ear Bluetooth headphones

Bose has announced two new wireless products in its SoundLink series: the Color Bluetooth speaker and on-ear Bluetooth headphones.

The new SoundLink Color is the most affordable Bose Bluetooth speaker yet, designed to let you take your tunes with you on the move.

It weighs 560g and is 53 x 134mm, designed to fit into your bag. It supports up to 8 devices and there's a 3.5mm socket just in case you don't have a Bluetooth connection on your mobile device.

It's rigged up for great quality, promising full-range sound. As the name suggests, it comes in a range of colours, so should be fun to port around the place, with its rugged finish.

It's said to offer 8-hours of music playback.

The Bose SoundLink on-ear headphones are the first Bluetooth on-ears the company has made.

They use premium materials, with stainless steel and glass-filled nylon, designed to withstand the abuse of your travels.

They feature controls on the ear cups, letting you take calls, skip tracks and adjust the volume while your phone stays in your pocket. You can connect to two devices too, so you could be gaming on your tablet, whilst still able to pause to take calls on your phone.

Voice prompts in your ear will tell you who's calling, as well as report the battery status and what you're connected to.

There's a dual-mic system designed to reduce background noise like wind and the Adaptive Audio Adjustment will change the levels as you change environment so your listening remains undisturbed.

The Bose SoundLink on-ear Bluetooth headphones are available from today and will cost you $249.95. The SoundLink Color will be available from 25 September and will cost $129.95. UK prices are yet to be announced.

UPDATE: Pocket-lint has heard from Bose that UK prices are £119.95 for the SoundLink headphones, £219.95 for the SoundLink Color speaker.