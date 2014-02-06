Bose SoundLink III speaker for £260 offers Bluetooth connectivity and colourful scratch-proof cases

Bose has introduced a new Bluetooth speaker called the SoundLink III, a successor to the SoundLink Mini Bluetooth speaker.

Describing it as the "best-performing mobile Bluetooth speaker", Bose said it plays louder and longer than the SoundLink Mini and comes in a colourful assortment of optional covers for scratch resistance.

The SoundLink III wirelessly connects to a mobile device or any other Bluetooth device. Just press and hold the Bluetooth button on the speaker's top panel, and then choose the SoundLink Mobile speaker III from your device. You'll get a range of about 30 feet, and it will remember the six most-recent devices you've paired.

Other features include 14 hours of listening, thanks to a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, as well as an aux input for audio connections, a USB port for software updates, a compact power adapter, and an optional 12V car charger.

As for dimensions, you're looking at a 3lb speaker with a 5-inch height, 10-inch width, and 2-inch depth. So, it's both slim and sleek, and silver. However, if you want, you can play up the personalisation factor by buying one of the five optional $35 cases.

The SoundLink III Bluetooth speaker from Bose costs $299.95 and is available from Bose's website now. We've contacted the company about availability outside of the US, and we'll update when more information becomes available.

Update: The SoundLink III Bluetooth speaker is available on Bose's UK website. It costs £259.95 for just one speaker, while a bundle of one speaker and one case costs £289.90. The colour options are grey, blue, orange, green and pink.