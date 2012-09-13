Bose SoundLink Air brings AirPlay tunes to iDevices, SoundLink Bluetooth for the rest of you

Bose has announced the launch of its first Apple AirPlay device, the Bose SoundLink Air.

The new wireless speaker will allow you to stream music from your Apple device, be that an iPhone 5, iPad or iTunes on your Mac, through your Wi-Fi network.

Assuring high-quality audio, the SoundLink Air is packed with Bose acoustic waveguide speaker tech and its digital signal processing for detailed, clear and natural sound.

The SoundLink Air will give you control from your Apple device, or via a supplied remote. It features wired connections to let you plug in "other" audio devices and a rechargeable battery is available should you want to take it on the move with you.

The Bose SoundLink Air will cost you £299.95 and the battery is £89.95. It is available through Bose dealers from today.

Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Mobile Speaker II

If you're an Android user then don't despair, you're not left out in the cold, as Bose is also announcing the SoundLink Bluetooth Mobile Speaker II, an update of the model launched last year.

The SoundLink Bluetooth Mobile Speaker II gives you a portable and wireless speaker which will playback your tunes via Bluetooth, as the name suggests.

Bose says the second-gen SoundLink Bluetooth Mobile Speaker raises the bar in terms of audio quality, thanks to new neodymium transducers, updated DSP and the company's dual-opposing passive radiators.

It looks a little like the Philips Fidelio Portable Speaker launched recently and, like that model, the SoundLink Bluetooth features a cover which turns off the speaker when folded closed.

The Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Mobile Speaker II can be yours for £249.95 in grey with black trim, but if you want the shinier chrome trim you'll have to part with £299.95. The additional covers in various colours can be yours for £24.95 for nylon, £44.95 for leather.

It is available from today from Bose retailers.