Bose Lifestyle 135 and CineMate 1 SR soundbar systems launched

Bose has taken its first steps into the soundbar arena with the double launch of the Bose Lifestyle 135 and the Bose CineMate 1 SR systems.

The Lifestyle 135 is a complete system, with a console that can handle up to four HDMI inputs, an FM/AM radio tuner and an iPod dock.

The CineMate 1 SR is a one-cable setup soundbar speaker (the same soundbar you get with the 135) and on both setups you can attach the speaker to the wall, or have it sat on a stand and the Bose FlexMount automatic placement tech compensates for where it is placed. Both systems also come with a programmable remote control.

The systems boast Bose's PhaseGuide sound radiator technology that we've seen used in its VideoWave TV range. There's also TrueSpace digital processing circuitry. All of this is packed into a compact little bar measuring just 6.1x 93.5 x 12.4cm.

"Most conventional soundbars are bulky and hard-to-place, or thin but unable to deliver lifelike sound," said Doug Lankford, Bose director. "The new Lifestyle 135 and CineMate 1 SR systems deliver a powerful audio experience that defies their size and elegant design - whether you’re watching a movie, playing a video game, or listening to music."

Out now The Lifestyle 135 home entertainment system will cost you £2,400 and the CineMate 1 SR is £1,300.

