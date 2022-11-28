(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has been offering some incredible discounts on its speakers during the Black Friday sales, including the Roam and Roam SL, but for Cyber Monday, the Sonos Move has been added to those with money off.

The Sonos Move is the larger of the two portable Bluetooth speakers offered by the company, and there is 20 per cent off for Cyber Monday, which sees it cost £299 instead of £399 in the UK, and $319 instead of $399 in the US.

Sonos Move - save $80/£100 There's a huge saving to be had on the excellent Sonos Move in the US, UK and Europe with at least £/$/€80 off. View offer

The Sonos Move is an incredible sounding speaker, filling most rooms with big, bassy sound. It has a built in handle on the rear, making it easy to carry around, it carries an IP57 water resistance and it's drop resistant too. There are touch controls on top, a Bluetooth to Wi-Fi switch on the rear and it features Automatic Trueplay so it will adapt to its surroundings to make sure it always sounds excellent.

Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be added, and it features Sonos Voice too. There's a 11-hour battery life, Apple AirPlay 2, and just like the Sonos Roam, the Sonos Move will work like any Bluetooth speaker when in Bluetooth mode, whilst becoming part of your Sonos system when in Wi-Fi mode.

Sonos rarely discounts its speakers so if you're in the market for one, the Sonos Move is one of our favourites and this is an exceptional price for it.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.