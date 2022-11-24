(Pocket-lint) - The EarFun Uboom L impressed us earlier this year by offering a sound that's essentially unmatched in its price range.

The biggest draw for this product is its bargain price, and now, it's all the more tempting, as it's even cheaper in the Black Friday sales.

In the US, the price has been dropped to $63.99, but on top of that, you can add discount code SP300PR1 to reduce the price to just $57.59.

In the UK, it's down to £55.98 directly, a 20 per cent reduction in its usual selling price.

EarFun Uboom L - save 28% in the US If you're looking for quality portable audio that won't stretch your wallet, look no further. The Uboom L is a steal at just $57.59 with discount code SP300PR1. View offer

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

EarFun Uboom L - save 20% in the UK Tuned by Austrian music producer and YouTuber, Olaf Lubanski, the Uboom L sounds so much better than we were expecting. It's an excellent deal at just £55.98. View offer

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better-sounding speaker for the money.

What's more, it offers solid battery life and IP67 water and dust resistance, so you can use it anywhere without worry.

If you're looking for some serious sound output, you could even buy two and wirelessly pair them for true stereo sound.

More Black Friday 2022 US deals

We've rounded up some other great deals, below:

Writing by Luke Baker.