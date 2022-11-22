(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are in full swing and there are some great discounts on Sonos speakers, including the excellent Sonos Roam.

Though it is not currently discounted in the US, the Sonos Roam sees a huge £40 off in the Black Friday sales in the UK, making it just £139 instead of £179. For those in Europe, there's a €50 saving, making it €149 instead of €199.

There is also money off the Sonos Roam SL - which is the same speaker internally but it doesn't have voice assistants on board. That speaker also has £40 off in the UK, making it £119, while in the US, you'll find $32 off, making it $127. In Europe, it's €50 off, making €129 instead of €179.

The Sonos Roam and Roam SL is the smallest speaker offered by the company and they are excellent, delivering huge sound from their small packages. Around the size of a water bottle, the Sonos Roam and Sonos Roam SL is IP67 water and dust resistant, drop resistant and offers up to a 10 hour battery life.

There are tactile button controls on the top and both the Roam and Roam SL can be added to a Sonos system, or used as a Bluetooth speaker.

There is very rarely money off on Sonos speakers so while some Black Friday deals aren't always worth paying attention to, this one most definitely is.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.