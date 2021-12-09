Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

BBC Sounds comes to Sonos

(Pocket-lint) - Sonos users can now listen to BBC Sounds content on their speakers.

The BBC has worked with the brand to add its podcast and radio streaming service to the Sonos S2 app in preview.

You just need to head to the app on mobile, navigate to "Add a Service" in the settings menu, then you should find BBC Sounds amongst the multiple available services.

Click on it and link your Sonos account to your BBC account.

Streaming BBC content is free and it includes live streams of all of the corporation's radio channels. In addition, there are music bundles, such as Christmas Hits and other playlists created by presenters and guests.

A large selection of podcasts are available too, including That Peter Crouch Podcast, Grounded with Louis Theroux, and shows based on BBC programming, such as Match of the Day.

"We want BBC Sounds to be available wherever and whenever people want to listen, and this is another way to make sure people can enjoy our audio however they choose. From firm favourites to new discoveries, we’re giving our listeners even easier access to our brilliant selection of radio, music mixes and podcasts," said the controller of BBC Sounds, Jonathan Wall.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 9 December 2021.
