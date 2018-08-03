BBC brings Edinburgh Fringe to smart speakers with late night laughs

The BBC will be piping some of the Edinburgh Fringe into a smart speaker near you, thanks to BBC Late Night Laugh.

From 6pm on 3 August, you'll be able to ask your smart speaker to access "BBC Late Night Laugh" and you'll get highlights from the Fringe Festival, boosting the BBC's comedy offering.

The BBC's service will be available on Amazon Alexa devices, Google Home, as well as the Apple HomePod, but will also be available through BBC iPlayer Radio.

All you'll have to do (once you have the BBC skill enabled) is to ask your speaker to "give me a late night laugh" or open "BBC Late Night Laugh" and you should then be delivered a short skit from some of the big name acts in Edinburgh.

The BBC has done a lot in recent years to make content available digitally to listeners. BBC iPlayer Radio will now encourage you to sign-in and link up with your smart speaker, so that you can access your favourite programmes.

You can also use BBC iPlayer Radio to access a lot of existing comedy - for example some of the programming from Radio 4. The BBC has recently seen big successes with the likes of the World Cup podcast.

"Comedy is hugely popular on smart speakers and we love the idea of people asking for a late night laugh. As the largest producer of audio comedy in the UK, we’re keen to find new ways to work with exceptional comedy talent and, as comedians and comedy fans head up to Edinburgh for the Fringe, this is the perfect time to do that" commented Julia McKenzie, Head of Radio Comedy at BBC Studios.

The BBC's Late Night Laugh will be available every night through the duration of Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-27 August.