(Pocket-lint) - Bang & Olufsen has announced Beosound Theatre, a high-end soundbar that combines direct, side- and up-firing speakers to present a 3D beamed audio experience for TV viewing and more.

The bar contains 12 speaker drivers, including two custom 6.5-inch woofers, and is capable of a total power output of 800W.

It can be wall-mounted or used as part of a TV experience on a dedicated stand. That includes Bang & Olufsen’s own televisions, but can also be matched with just about any flatscreen set.

"The Beosound Theatre interface bracket provides the possibility to dock almost any screen to the soundbar. This means that people don’t have to invest in a new TV or can simply choose what they believe is the best TV solution," explained B&O’s head of product circularity, Mads Kogsgaard Hansen.

The bracket is also motorised and can be used to hide all cables.

The soundbar itself utilises beam technology originally designed for the brand’s flagship Beolab 90 speakers and features a dedicated centre channel for speech clarity, whereby its tweeter is mounted in front of the midrange.

It supports Dolby Atmos for a wider soundstage and can also be used as part of a larger home cinema system, with seven built-in outputs allowing up to 7.1.4 channels for a complete surround sound.

The Beosound Theatre is available in either a wood or fabric finish, from Bang & Olufsen stores and retailers. It starts at €6,490 / £5,590.

