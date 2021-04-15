  1. Home
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Emerge is one swanky looking bookshelf speaker

(Pocket-lint) - If you've been looking for a small-yet-mighty home speaker then it looks like Bang & Olufsen has the answer with this, the Beosound Emerge.

Bang & Olufsen has been busy in 2021, first announcing the Beosound Level targeting the larger-scale home speaker. The Emerge, meanwhile, is a much smaller product. Indeed, it's been inspired by the form-factor of an actual book.

At just 6.7 centimetres thick, this swanky looking slice of audio kit - which was designed by Benjamin Hubert of Design Agency Layer - could easily slot onto a bookshelf and almost blend in.

Specification at a glance

  • Speakers: 1x 4in woofer, 1x 1.45in mid-range driver, 1x 0.6in tweeter
  • Connectivity: Google Assistant, Airplay 2, Chromecast, Bluetooth
  • Ports: 3.5mm line in, optical in, Ethernet, mains power
  • Dimensions: 25.5 x 16.5 x 6.7cm / Weight: 1.38kg
  • Finish options: Black Anthracite / Gold Tone

Emerge is available in two finishes: Black Anthracite, which is constructed from aluminium and polymer; and Gold Tone, which is an oak wood with knitted Kvadrat fabric covering the main speaker, around the main aluminium frame.

The two finishes bring different price points though: Black Anthracite is priced at £539/€599/$699, while Gold Tone carries a £669/€749/$899 price tag. Not small change, but for something from the Bang & Olufsen it's no surprise.

Here's hoping the Beosound Emerge sounds as good as it looks - we'll be investigating that when we get to review the product in full.

Writing by Mike Lowe.
