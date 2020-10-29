(Pocket-lint) - Bang & Olufsen has just updated its portable speaker range with the introduction of the Beolit 20. Why hello there.

We're already big fans of B&O's offshoot brand speakers. Whether that's the best-in-class portable, the Beosound A1 2nd Gen, or the earlier Beolit 17 - the latter which we reviewed back in 2017 (the number reflects the age, it would seem, hence '17' and '20' versions).

The Beolit 20 ups the ante with improved battery life, an integrated Qi charging pad, and there are some design tweaks too. It's like the loudest, fanciest picnic-hamper-alike you could ever own.

Only there's no room for sandwiches, but of course, as the Beolit 20 packs a lot of speakers inside. There's a 5.5-inch wideband woofer, alongside three 1.5-inch full range drivers and two 4-inch passive radiators to give big bass.

Bang & Olufsen's True360 tech is said to provide omnidirectional sound, too, so you can cart the speaker about and share tunes with friends. Well, when that becomes a thing again.

The B&O Beolit 20 is available right now, priced £450/€/$500. It comes in two colour options: Grey Mist and Black Anthracite. No, it's not cheap, but Bang & Olufsen's sound is always undeniably high-achieving.

Writing by Mike Lowe.