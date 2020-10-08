(Pocket-lint) - Bang & Olufsen has recreated and reissued one of its most iconic products - the Beogram 4000c turntable.

First released in the 1970s, the vinyl deck is the first in a planned series of reissued tech from the brand, as part of its new Classics initiative.

It takes pre-owned, original models back to the factory where they were originally created and then upgrades them with modern tech.

The B&O Beogram 4000c has been tweaked a little, with its original aluminium casing polished and anodised to give it a champagne hue - ironically making it look more 70s that before.

Also changed is the stylus, with has been swapped for a high-performance version. It sits alongside a tonearm that is based on the original B&O spec.

Finally, an RIAA phono pre-amp has been added to bring the deck up to speed with modern speaker solutions.

"At Bang & Olufsen, our products are built to stand the test of time. That is what differentiates us as a brand, what the Beogram 4000c so beautifully embodies and what we want to build on in the future," said the company's global product manager, Mads Kogsgaard Hansen.

The Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition will be "showcased" in selected Bang & Olufsen stores from 12 October. There will only be 95 numbered models available, priced at £9,000 apiece.

Writing by Rik Henderson.