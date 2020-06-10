Bang & Olufsen has announced a partnership with Xbox for high-end gaming speakers going forward.

It should result in a "new audio-proposition" for console gamers looking for an audiophile-quality experience. Not least with the Xbox Series X on the imminent horizon.

Whether this means a soundbar, like the Beosound Stage, or complete surround setup, we're not yet sure, but the new B&O product(s) will sport "Designed for Xbox" functionalities.

These will include seamless connectivity and an "enhanced user experience".

"The gaming industry has grown significantly over the last few years across age groups, gender and countries, and we expect this trend to continue. The technology has advanced significantly in gaming, and enhancing the sound experience offers a place for us to play a key role," said Bang & Olufsen's vice president, Christoffer Poulsen.

"By entering the gaming industry, we want to do what we do best: delivering outstanding sound performance wrapped in astonishing design and solid craftmanship. We see a big commercial potential within gaming, and in Xbox we believe we have found the ideal partner to realise that potential."

We will have to wait to find out more about the the sound system this collaboration will result in.

"Going forward, the two companies will share additional information when available," B&O explained in a statement.