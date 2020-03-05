If you've been looking for a serious all-in-one speaker then Bang & Olufsen may have just answered your wishes with the Beosound Balance.

As is typical of the Danish audio brand, the Balance melds together style, select materials and (although we've not yet heard it) seriously big sound. That's really the trio of pointers that makes up a Bang & Olufsen product.

The minimal design combines an oak wooden base - available in 'Natural Oak' and 'Black Oak' finishes - which acts as a pedestal on which the main knitted-textile-wrapped speaker sits.

It's an altogether more contained speaker form than something like the giant look-at-me design of the A9 - which wouldn't fit into most people's moderate-sized homes.

The Balance brings together seven drivers, using beam-forming technology to enable selection between room-filling sound or more directed sound. The setup process also uses acoustic reflection to read a room - literally - in order to adapt the sound profile for the best listening experience.

The speaker also isupports Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay2 to support streaming as you please, while Spotify Connect and Amazon Alexa voice control will be arriving later in 2020.

Like the look of it? Best open your wallet wide, then, as the Beosound Balance, which is on sale now, retails for £1,750 / €2,000 / $2,250 USD.

