Bang & Olufsen reveals its first ever soundbar - and it boasts Dolby Atmos

|
- Also AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support, too

Ahead of IFA 2019 this week, Bang & Olufsen has been showing off its first-ever soundbar - Beosound Stage - which will cost from £1,250.

It's quite hard to believe that such a legendary name in audio has taken so long to develop its signature sound for non-B&O TVs, but there you go. 

The soundbar is a one-boxer, so there's no separate subwoofer nor any satellites. It features a whopping 11 speaker drivers including four large 4-inch woofers for the centre channel, each with its own 50W amplifier. And the best thing? It's Dolby Atmos compliant. 

Bang & OlufsenBang Olufsen reveals its first ever soundbar - and it packs Dolby Atmos image 2

To achieve the 3D effect of Dolby Atmos two tweeters have been placed close together on each side, with the effect of heightening the soundstage. 

The simple-looking yet distinctive box has a gap between the speaker cover and the surround, so it's been designed to look as though it's floating within the frame. 

The front panel includes a touch-sensitive control panel, but you won't notice it most of the time. There are five different listening modes for various types of content as well as a night mode. 

B&O has certainly shown no resistance in getting involved in product categories beyond its traditional heartlands in the past, so it's great to see it getting in on the high-end soundbar action, too.

And again the soundbar follows other B&O products in having a multitude of connectivity standards. As well as Bluetooth, there's Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support, too. 

The soundbar will be available in late Autumn from John Lewis and Bang & Olufsen stores - so expect it in November, probably - and it'll be available in Aluminium, Bronze Tone and Smoked Oak finishes.

The latter looks especially distinctive, with dovetail joints, but it is more expensive than the other finishes at £1,900 instead of £1,250. The other two types of frame are made from a single piece of aluminium. 

