Bang & Olufsen has announced a new version of its wireless Beoplay A9 speaker, due to hit stores on 14 May.

First launched in 2012, the new Beoplay A9 retains the original's iconic moon-like design but gains several key features.

The speaker is now compatible with Google Assistant, enabling voice control and smart home functionality from the A9 itself.

Active room compensation is now on-board, which adjusts the sound signature based on the speaker's surroundings. This tech should therefore ensure you get the best performance, not matter the room type or shape.

Bang & Olufsen has added two full-range drivers to the rear of the Beoplay A9. This now means the speaker comes with seven drivers in total and will result in a broader soundscape.

There is a new streaming engine built into the device, with faster connectivity for streaming technologies - such as Google Cast and Apple Airplay 2. And, a new fabric power cord has been designed to match the overall aesthetic.

The new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 will be available in white with oak legs, black with black walnut legs, and brass and bronze tone special editions. It will be stocked by B&O stores and other selected retailers, priced at £2,250 ($3,000).