B&O unveils Brown Bear-themed Beoplay P2 with Line chat app

- No word yet on US pricing

Bang & Olufsen is launching an official Brown Bear version of the Beoplay P2 speaker. It's called Beoplay P2 Brown Limited Edition.

First, some context: In August, drone maker DJI partnered with Line Friends, a character brand from popular Japanese chat app Line, on a new version of the entry-level, portable Spark. The $399 drone has a design that resembles Brown, the cute bear found in Line Friends' sticker sets. Keep in mind Line Friends has a merchandise line now sold in over 100 countries, and it opened a store in Times Square NY in 2017.

Now, Bang & Olufsen is partnering with the Line Friends brand on the Beoplay P2 Brown Limited Edition, according to TechCrunch. To be clear, the Beoplay P2 is a Bluetooth speaker with no buttons. You control the volume and skip tracks through taps and shakes on the device. The Brown limited edition version is nothing but a brown-coloured Beoplay P2 with a Brown Bear charm knotted around the speaker's wrist cord.

Since this is a limited edition device, only 5,000 units will be made. It will launch on 4 October in Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the US through Line’s website and select retailers. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but the standard Beoplay P2 costs $169.

