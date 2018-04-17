B&O Play launches Beoplay P6 as a powerful, portable Bluetooth speaker

B&O Play, the lifestyle arm of Danish audio expert Bang & Olufsen, has introduced the Beoplay P6 wireless Bluetooth speaker, which has been designed to be as much as piece of furniture in your home, as it is a speaker.

Developed from the ground up and designed by long-time collaborator Cecilie Manz, the Beoplay P6 delivers 360-degree sound from its square-like body, wherever you want in the home. It's fully portable, thanks to a built-in battery that provides up to 16 hours of playback time and its splash and dust resistant body mean it can be taken outside or used by the pool.

Cecilie Manz's design perfectly complements that of the Beoplay A1 and Beoplay P2 - which she also designed - as it sports the now familiar hole pattern that curves around the P6's edges to help aid with sound dispersion.

Five integrated buttons can be found on the top edge, and these are used for power, volume control, Bluetooth pairing and a OneTouch button which can be used to access Siri or Google Assistant, accept/reject calls or switch between ToneTouch EQ presets which can be adjusted in the companion Beoplay app.

Behind the aluminium body you'll find three Class D amplifier channels delivering a total of 215 Watts of power, and Bang & Olufsen's DSP technology which helps get the best performance from the battery.

The B&O Play Beoplay P6 will be available from 23 April in black and natural colours for £349, with a USB-C charging cable included.