Wave hello to B&O Play's new ocean-inspired Spring collection

B&O Play, the lifestyle arm of high-end Danish AV company Bang & Olufsen, has revealed new colours for some of its products. Arriving in time for Spring, the new colours are inspired by the "vibrant and powerful colours of the ocean."

The new colours for Spring include Aloe, a light, natural green; Steel Blue; a dark turquoise colour to represent the ocean at night and Teal, a "rich, dark green inspired by a rising wave."

B&O Play always selects a few products to give the limited edition paint jobs to, and this time around it's the turn of the Beoplay H4 headphones and Beoplay P2 and A1 wireless Bluetooth speakers.

The Beoplay H4 are a wireless pair of headphones that were designed from the ground up and feature lambskin, braided textile and aluminium materials and can be used with a dedicated companion app for iOS, Android and Apple Watch. They are available in the Aloe and Steel Blue colour finishes.

The Beoplay P2 palm-sized wireless speaker, which can be operated using shakes and taps on the surface has been given a Teal makeover and the Beoplay A1, one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers, is available in Aloe and Steel Blue.

The H4, P2 and A1 are available now in the new Spring colours for £249, £149 and £249 respectively.