B&O Play expands its multi-room speaker offering with Beoplay M3

Bang & Olufsen's lifestyle arm B&O Play has announced the Beoplay M3, a new wireless multi-room speaker and compact sibling to the Beoplay M5.

Unlike its M5 brother, which sports a cylindrical body, the Beoplay M3 opts for a more oval design, but is still incredibly minimalistic in its approach. The M3 is available in natural or black colours for the main body, but the front panel is interchangeable, with acoustically treated fabric or anodised aluminium covers being available.

The Beoplay M3 can play music via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and it's the latter that allows for multi-room streaming around your home. If you have other Bang & Olufsen or B&O Play Wi-Fi speakers, they can all be connected to create one complete system.

Sound is fired out from the combination of a 3.75in long stroke mid/woofer and 0.75in soft dome tweeter, with each getting their own 40 Watt Class D amplifier. Music is played out directly from the front, so it can't claim to provide 360-degree sound like the M5, but the M3 is still powerful enough to comfortably fill a room with sound.

The sound is further enhanced thanks to trickle down technology from B&O's other wireless speakers, including its advanced digital signal processing (DSP) technology, as well as adaptive bass linearisation.

Once you've connected the Beoplay M3 to your home network, you can stream music from a variety of sources, including Apple AirPlay, Apple AirPlay 2 (from 2018), Chromecast and B&O's own Beolink Multiroom platform. The B&O Play Beoplay 3 is available now for £279, an extra fabric front cover cost £54 while an aluminium grille costs £64.